×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Global markets slump as dollar regains its grip

Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on Wednesday offered a brief respite

29 September 2022 - 13:50 Reuters
The London Stock Exchange building is seen in the city of London, UK. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
The London Stock Exchange building is seen in the city of London, UK. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — Investors took to another bout of selling on Thursday as the dollar tightened its hold on the currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.

Early trade in Europe was brutal; the Stoxx 600 share index dropped nearly 2% from the open, while the euro and the pound, hammered over the past week by UK debt concerns, slumped 1%.

Government bond markets were braced for German data expected to show consumer prices rising at the fastest rate there since the 1950s. Gilt selling also resumed a day after the Bank of England (BoE) dramatically intervened in the UK market to try to quell the storm over the government’s spending plans.

“The market wouldn’t mind some stability, it has become a little bit unpredictable,” said Agnes Belaisch, Barings Investment Institute’s chief European strategist.

Investors were now seeing “incoherence” in the UK, with the government spending as the BoE tries to rein in inflation, while everywhere else the focus is on how high central banks are prepared to go with interest rates.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the eurozone, jumped to 2.27% as numbers from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia pointed to a double-digit inflation figure for the country as a whole.

The UK 10-year gilt yield, which drives UK borrowing costs, rose 15 basis points to 4.16% after falling almost 50bps the day before after the BoE’s sudden intervention.

Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic programme that has sent sterling to a record low this week and left the UK’s borrowing costs close to Greece’s, saying it was designed to tackle the difficult situation Britain was now in.

Crushed

The broader market perspective was still about the dollar, which has virtually crushed all other currencies this year.

Speaking to reporters in London on Wednesday, veteran Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans gave no indication that any of the recent drama would blow the US central bank off its rate hike course.

“We just really need to get inflation in check,” Evans said, effectively backing plans to lift the Fed’s rates — now at 3%-3.25% — to a range of 4.5%-4.75% by the end of the year or March 2023.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against sterling, the euro and four other peers, strengthened back towards its recent 20-year high again after its worst session in 2½ years on Wednesday.

China’s yuan fell again overnight, though it remained shy of recent post-financial crisis lows as the central bank said stabilising the foreign exchange market was its top priority.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended the day little changed flat, though Japan’s Nikkei did manage a rise of almost 1%. S&P 500 futures pointed to Wall Street falling more than 1.2% later when more Fed policymakers are due to speak.

Reuters

Lower crude prices limited by talk of Opec+ cuts

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast on Tuesday but remains bullish over the longer term on supply constraints
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian stocks rise on BOE’s emergency bond buying

The Bank of England will buy as much as £5bn a day of long-dated government bonds until mid-October
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces green screens from Asia lifted by US ...
Markets
2.
Oil retreats on strong dollar, recession fears
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE comes back from 12-month low in ...
Markets
4.
Gold dips as further US rate hikes expected
Markets
5.
Asian stocks rise on BOE’s emergency bond buying
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.