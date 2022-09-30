Geopolitical risk weighs on Asian shares

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
Sydney — Asian shares on Friday were headed for the worst month since the onset of the Conset-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and bond markets persisted over hawkish talk from central banks, worries about global recession and rising geopolitical risk.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat on Friday, as a bounce in Hong Kong and among mainland Chinese bluechips offset declines elsewhere. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.6%.
Relief came from Chinese factory activity data that beat market expectations, with the manufacturing sector returning to growth in September after contracting for two months.
Still, the Asian index was set to record a staggering 12.5% drop for the month, the largest since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic threw financial markets into chaos.
Hong Kong shares were likely heading for their worst quarter since 2001 and Chinese bluechips might also finish September by recording their biggest quarterly loss since a stock market meltdown in 2015.
“The ‘troubling triad’ of rising rates, slowing growth and strong dollar have all intensified,” said Timothy Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.
“We reduce our forecasts further and expect largely flat regional performance over the next two quarters with better returns on a 12-month view.”
In currency markets, traders remained edgy amid risk of intervening from central banks.
The US dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies at 111.88 on Friday, after retreating 0.9% the previous day.
However, it is up 2.9% for the month, the best since April. The relentless rise of the dollar has pushed the Japanese yen, Chinese yuan and many emerging market currencies to record lows.
Traders are also wary of possible intervention from China and Japan. Reuters reported that China’s central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local currency in offshore markets.
In Europe, Britain’s gilt market has been roiled along with the pound by government plans for heavy borrowing to finance spending.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she will stick to her plan to reignite economic growth, breaking her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also set out a €200bn “defensive shield”, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
That came as Europe braces for a double-digit inflation reading later in the day, as the European Central Bank voiced support for another big interest rate hike. German inflation accelerated to 10.9% this month, far beyond market expectations.
“Increased uncertainty and risks — and higher interest rates — logically see higher volatility in financial markets. Even G7 countries are now trading like emerging markets,” said Jan Lambregts, head of global economics and markets research at Rabobank.
“Indeed, markets now also see a far wider range of possible outcomes when it comes to FX and rate movements.”
US Treasuries stabilised somewhat after a renewed bout of selling on hawkish talks from Federal Reserve officials, with the yield on 10-year bonds up by 4 basis points in early Asia to 3.7815%.
The two-year Treasury yield also rose a similar amount to 4.2048%.
A strong US jobs market with weekly jobless claims hitting a five-month low adds to the case of more aggressive tightening from the Fed. Overnight hawkish comments from Fed officials offered no indication that recent foreign exchange and bond market drama will lead the central bank to back off from its rate hike course.
Further weighing on market sentiment, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to his country on Friday, a move the UN said would mark a “dangerous escalation” and jeopardise prospects for peace.
Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday. US crude ticked up 0.11% to $81.32 a barrel while Brent crude rose to $88.51 per barrel.
Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1663.29/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Geopolitical risk weighs on Asian shares
Asian index heads for 12.5% monthly drop, the largest since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started
Sydney — Asian shares on Friday were headed for the worst month since the onset of the Conset-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and bond markets persisted over hawkish talk from central banks, worries about global recession and rising geopolitical risk.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat on Friday, as a bounce in Hong Kong and among mainland Chinese bluechips offset declines elsewhere. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.6%.
Relief came from Chinese factory activity data that beat market expectations, with the manufacturing sector returning to growth in September after contracting for two months.
Still, the Asian index was set to record a staggering 12.5% drop for the month, the largest since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic threw financial markets into chaos.
Hong Kong shares were likely heading for their worst quarter since 2001 and Chinese bluechips might also finish September by recording their biggest quarterly loss since a stock market meltdown in 2015.
“The ‘troubling triad’ of rising rates, slowing growth and strong dollar have all intensified,” said Timothy Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.
“We reduce our forecasts further and expect largely flat regional performance over the next two quarters with better returns on a 12-month view.”
In currency markets, traders remained edgy amid risk of intervening from central banks.
The US dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies at 111.88 on Friday, after retreating 0.9% the previous day.
However, it is up 2.9% for the month, the best since April. The relentless rise of the dollar has pushed the Japanese yen, Chinese yuan and many emerging market currencies to record lows.
Traders are also wary of possible intervention from China and Japan. Reuters reported that China’s central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local currency in offshore markets.
In Europe, Britain’s gilt market has been roiled along with the pound by government plans for heavy borrowing to finance spending.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she will stick to her plan to reignite economic growth, breaking her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also set out a €200bn “defensive shield”, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
That came as Europe braces for a double-digit inflation reading later in the day, as the European Central Bank voiced support for another big interest rate hike. German inflation accelerated to 10.9% this month, far beyond market expectations.
“Increased uncertainty and risks — and higher interest rates — logically see higher volatility in financial markets. Even G7 countries are now trading like emerging markets,” said Jan Lambregts, head of global economics and markets research at Rabobank.
“Indeed, markets now also see a far wider range of possible outcomes when it comes to FX and rate movements.”
US Treasuries stabilised somewhat after a renewed bout of selling on hawkish talks from Federal Reserve officials, with the yield on 10-year bonds up by 4 basis points in early Asia to 3.7815%.
The two-year Treasury yield also rose a similar amount to 4.2048%.
A strong US jobs market with weekly jobless claims hitting a five-month low adds to the case of more aggressive tightening from the Fed. Overnight hawkish comments from Fed officials offered no indication that recent foreign exchange and bond market drama will lead the central bank to back off from its rate hike course.
Further weighing on market sentiment, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to his country on Friday, a move the UN said would mark a “dangerous escalation” and jeopardise prospects for peace.
Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday. US crude ticked up 0.11% to $81.32 a barrel while Brent crude rose to $88.51 per barrel.
Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1663.29/oz.
Reuters
Asian shares on track for fourth straight weekly fall
Chinese firms in Myanmar eye liquid gas from Russia
Goldman cuts Asian jobs in deal-making drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks rise on BOE’s emergency bond buying
Asian markets tumble, dollar strengthens on recession fears
Harris and Yoon denounce North Korea nuclear talk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.