×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold holds steady but on track for quarterly decline

Gold prices gained 1.1% this week but have fallen about 8% so far in the quarter

30 September 2022 - 07:50 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold prices were set on Friday for their biggest quarterly fall since early 2021, as aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and commitment to deliver more dented the zero-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,661.04/oz at 4.05am GMT, as the dollar index slipped from a 20-year high, making the metal less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold prices have fallen about 8% so far in the quarter, but gained 1.1% this week after two straight weeks of falls.

US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,673.10/oz.

“Already, the upside momentum for gold is waning,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson. “It’s also paused within a prior consolidation zone around the $1,660 —$1,680 area. Unless we see another leg lower for the dollar, then the upside could be limited for gold.”

Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, a series of aggressive US rate hikes this year has raised the opportunity cost of holding the metal and made the dollar the safe haven of choice.

Fed policymakers have been resolute in raising interest rates despite a turmoil in global financial markets, with Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester saying on Thursday “at this point price stability is still job one.”

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.29 tonnes on Thursday, marking the first inflow in two weeks.

Spot gold may extend its gains to $1,671/oz, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver was flat at $18.81/oz, while platinum fell 0.2% to $863.28. Both metals were headed for their second straight quarterly decline.

Palladium slipped 0.8% to $2,182.69, but was up about 13% so far in the quarter.

Reuters

Gold languishes near low on gaining dollar and hawkish central banks

Building a bullish case for the bullion is hard until the Fed pivots over interest rates, especially with other central banks tracing up too, analyst ...
Markets
4 days ago

Global gold CEOs say cost pressures set to hobble mining well into 2023

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
News
1 week ago

Hawkish Fed and surging dollar dull gold’s appeal

The prospect of more US rate hikes does not bode well for the metal, says an analyst
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE poised for rough session as investors eye ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Metals cushion JSE from bigger losses
Markets
3.
Oil prices stable as traders await Opec meeting
Markets
4.
Gold holds steady but on track for quarterly ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices set for a weekly gain of 4%
Markets

Related Articles

Gold dips as further US rate hikes expected

Markets

Gold inches to two-and-a-half-year low on stronger dollar, yields

Markets

Gold firms as dollar softens

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.