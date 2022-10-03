Global equities sink to lowest since late 2020

S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
London — The final quarter of the year got off to a shaky start on Monday, with world stocks languishing at their lowest levels since late 2020 — when the global economy was still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil prices jumped more than 4% as oil cartel Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, said it would consider reducing output, while sterling rallied after the UK government said it would reverse a controversial tax cut that had rocked British markets.
But sentiment across markets remained frail given the worry that aggressive interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve raises global recession risks.
European equity markets were a sea of red, with the Stoxx 600 index down 1.4%. Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell about 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on October 27.
Asian stocks mostly fell in holiday-thinned trade, though Japanese markets found support on strong energy and semiconductor shares.
US stock futures were mixed and MSCI’s world equity index fell to its lowest level since late 2020.
Even news of the British government's tax U-turn did not appear to lift broader sentiment.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said last week’s meltdown in UK markets, after Britain’s September 23 “mini budget”, suggested a bear market in stocks had entered a new phase.
“Market fragility heading into quarter four means it is time to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said.
“Getting out of more than a decade of cheap money and liquidity injections was always tricky. But the Fed has not blinked in the face of sliding equity markets, quite the contrary.”
MSCI’s 47-country world stocks index rallied 10% between July and mid-August. But aggressive Fed rate hikes soon came swinging back in, and that index has plunged 15% since, leaving it down 25% and $18 trillion so far in 2022.
Central banks in Australia and New Zealand meet this week and are expected to deliver further rate increases.
Oil prices rallied on reports what Opec+ will this week consider cutting output by more than 1-million barrels a day, for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Brent crude futures rose more than 4% to almost $89 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 4.5%, at $83 a barrel.
UK respite
Britain’s battered pound was up around 0.5% at $1.1200 and its government bond yields fell, pushing their price up, after the UK policy reversal .
“From a market perspective, it is a good step in the right direction. It will take time for markets to buy the message but it should ease the pressure,” said Jan Von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea. “Questions still remain and sterling will likely remain under pressure.”
London’s FTSE-100 stock index was down 1%, falling in line with other markets.
Japan’s yen meanwhile briefly fell as low as ¥145.4 to the dollar even as Japan’s finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, said the government would take “decisive steps” to prevent sharp currency moves.
It was the first time the yen has fallen through the ¥145 barrier since September 22, when Japan intervened to prop up its currency for the first time since 1998.
Trade across Asia was generally subdued. South Korea had a national holiday and China entered its “Golden Week” break on Monday. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.
Gold was just 0.3% firmer to $1,664/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global equities sink to lowest since late 2020
Sentiment across markets remains frail amid worry that aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed will raise global recession risks
London — The final quarter of the year got off to a shaky start on Monday, with world stocks languishing at their lowest levels since late 2020 — when the global economy was still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil prices jumped more than 4% as oil cartel Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, said it would consider reducing output, while sterling rallied after the UK government said it would reverse a controversial tax cut that had rocked British markets.
But sentiment across markets remained frail given the worry that aggressive interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve raises global recession risks.
European equity markets were a sea of red, with the Stoxx 600 index down 1.4%. Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell about 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on October 27.
Asian stocks mostly fell in holiday-thinned trade, though Japanese markets found support on strong energy and semiconductor shares.
US stock futures were mixed and MSCI’s world equity index fell to its lowest level since late 2020.
Even news of the British government's tax U-turn did not appear to lift broader sentiment.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said last week’s meltdown in UK markets, after Britain’s September 23 “mini budget”, suggested a bear market in stocks had entered a new phase.
“Market fragility heading into quarter four means it is time to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said.
“Getting out of more than a decade of cheap money and liquidity injections was always tricky. But the Fed has not blinked in the face of sliding equity markets, quite the contrary.”
MSCI’s 47-country world stocks index rallied 10% between July and mid-August. But aggressive Fed rate hikes soon came swinging back in, and that index has plunged 15% since, leaving it down 25% and $18 trillion so far in 2022.
Central banks in Australia and New Zealand meet this week and are expected to deliver further rate increases.
Oil prices rallied on reports what Opec+ will this week consider cutting output by more than 1-million barrels a day, for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Brent crude futures rose more than 4% to almost $89 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 4.5%, at $83 a barrel.
UK respite
Britain’s battered pound was up around 0.5% at $1.1200 and its government bond yields fell, pushing their price up, after the UK policy reversal .
“From a market perspective, it is a good step in the right direction. It will take time for markets to buy the message but it should ease the pressure,” said Jan Von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea. “Questions still remain and sterling will likely remain under pressure.”
London’s FTSE-100 stock index was down 1%, falling in line with other markets.
Japan’s yen meanwhile briefly fell as low as ¥145.4 to the dollar even as Japan’s finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, said the government would take “decisive steps” to prevent sharp currency moves.
It was the first time the yen has fallen through the ¥145 barrier since September 22, when Japan intervened to prop up its currency for the first time since 1998.
Trade across Asia was generally subdued. South Korea had a national holiday and China entered its “Golden Week” break on Monday. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.
Gold was just 0.3% firmer to $1,664/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE is muted but mood remains cautious
Market data — September 30 2022
JSE faces mixed Asian markets at start of last quarter amid flat dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.