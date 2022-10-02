A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
The state-owned institution’s finances have improved, but clients and staff are leaving it
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
Nephews of Cilia Flores were arrested in DEA drug sting in Haiti
The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — September 30 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.