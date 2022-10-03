×

Markets

JSE is muted but mood remains cautious

Analysts expect volatility in financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty stays up

03 October 2022 - 11:46 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Monday, while its global peers were mixed, with sentiment subdued amid concerns over economic turmoil.

Stock markets have also been hit globally in the third quarter amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation could tip economies into recession. Analysts expect volatility in the financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty remains high...

