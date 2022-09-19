×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — September 19 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

19 September 2022 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE to open amid weaker markets in big week for ...
Markets
2.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets
3.
Gold dips as investors brace for big rate hikes, ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand takes another hit as dollar ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises as weaker dollar and supply concerns ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.