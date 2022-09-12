JSE set to open week to positive Asian markets

Deleveraging downward pressure on gold remains, but this week's price-rise number may provide relief, analyst says
Time is not on the president’s side, but he behaves as if it is
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Most observers expect Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will win another term in office
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
The JSE looks set for a good start to the week with green screens from Japan and Hong Kong to mainland China.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong is leading the pack with an increase of 2.69% while the Shanghai composite added 0.82%. Both markets are closed on Monday because of the Mid-Autumn Festival public holidays, which will see investors digest mooncakes instead of markets.
Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.02% as technology stocks gained the most amid improved risk sentiment among investors globally.
Travel stocks also improved as local media reported that the government is considering allowing individual travel and dropping the restrictions for groups to visit the Land of the Rising Sun.
Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the latest US inflation figures on Tuesday as they search for clues about a possible interest rate hike. A 75 basis-point increase is expected when the US Federal Reserve meets on September 20-21 after Fed chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the world’s largest economy is “strongly committed” to fighting inflation, but hopes to do so without the “very high social costs” of previous struggles to tame rapid price increases.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, rose 1.72%.
The JSE had its best day in a month on Friday after tracking markets worldwide that firmed after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates 75 basis points. By the market close, the JSE all share index had gained 2.15% to 68,708 points, its biggest one-day gain since August 11.
The dollar was flat against the rand, trading at $17.30.
“Local inflation [figures] will be released next week making Tuesday’s US inflation a key focus for the markets’ short-term direction. Expect local yields to open where they left off on Friday with direction to be influenced by currency moves,” Sasfin Wealth fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said in a note on Monday.
Brent crude, gold and platinum were all down. Brent fell 1.52% to $91.43 a barrel. Gold was 0.08% lower at $1,714.61/oz while platinum decelerated 0.46% to $876.91.
The corporate calendar for Monday is bare. In terms of economic data, the latest edition of the Absa manufacturing survey, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, will be released on Monday. This quarterly report, which presents current trends and valuable perspective on the outlook for the sector, is released before official indicators in the sector.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE set to open week to positive Asian markets
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong is leading the pack with an increase of 2.69% while the Shanghai composite added 0.82%
The JSE looks set for a good start to the week with green screens from Japan and Hong Kong to mainland China.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong is leading the pack with an increase of 2.69% while the Shanghai composite added 0.82%. Both markets are closed on Monday because of the Mid-Autumn Festival public holidays, which will see investors digest mooncakes instead of markets.
Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.02% as technology stocks gained the most amid improved risk sentiment among investors globally.
Travel stocks also improved as local media reported that the government is considering allowing individual travel and dropping the restrictions for groups to visit the Land of the Rising Sun.
Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the latest US inflation figures on Tuesday as they search for clues about a possible interest rate hike. A 75 basis-point increase is expected when the US Federal Reserve meets on September 20-21 after Fed chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the world’s largest economy is “strongly committed” to fighting inflation, but hopes to do so without the “very high social costs” of previous struggles to tame rapid price increases.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, rose 1.72%.
The JSE had its best day in a month on Friday after tracking markets worldwide that firmed after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates 75 basis points. By the market close, the JSE all share index had gained 2.15% to 68,708 points, its biggest one-day gain since August 11.
The dollar was flat against the rand, trading at $17.30.
“Local inflation [figures] will be released next week making Tuesday’s US inflation a key focus for the markets’ short-term direction. Expect local yields to open where they left off on Friday with direction to be influenced by currency moves,” Sasfin Wealth fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said in a note on Monday.
Brent crude, gold and platinum were all down. Brent fell 1.52% to $91.43 a barrel. Gold was 0.08% lower at $1,714.61/oz while platinum decelerated 0.46% to $876.91.
The corporate calendar for Monday is bare. In terms of economic data, the latest edition of the Absa manufacturing survey, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, will be released on Monday. This quarterly report, which presents current trends and valuable perspective on the outlook for the sector, is released before official indicators in the sector.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers to record best day in a month
WATCH: Market Report
World stocks at one-week high as dollar eases after ECB rate hike
Oil prices rise but still headed for weekly fall
Market data — September 8 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar loses ground
Asian shares follow Wall Street higher as dollar softens
Oil edges higher as China’s Covid curbs weigh on demand
US and Asian markets look set to lift JSE
WATCH: What’s driving the rebound in oil prices?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.