Oil slips on China’s Covid-19 bars and rate hikes prospects

Deleveraging downward pressure on gold remains, but this week's price-rise number may provide relief, analyst says
Time is not on the president’s side, but he behaves as if it is
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Most observers expect Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will win another term in office
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 5.30am, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.
Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by Opec and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.
China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.
“The lingering presence of headwinds from China's renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.
“The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives,” said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.
“Demand concerns centred on the effect of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China's Covid-19-zero policy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.
Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year — supply is expected to tighten further when an EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect on December 5.
The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue after its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips on China’s Covid-19 bars and rate hikes prospects
The country's demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's pandemic policy cuts fuel consumption
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 5.30am, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.
Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by Opec and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.
China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.
“The lingering presence of headwinds from China's renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.
“The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives,” said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.
“Demand concerns centred on the effect of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China's Covid-19-zero policy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.
Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year — supply is expected to tighten further when an EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect on December 5.
The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue after its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations.
Reuters
Asian stocks recover before inflation test as dollar treads water
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers to record best day in a month
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nigeria’s oil output plummets amid theft and export terminal issues
Oil prices rise but still headed for weekly fall
Oil edges higher as China’s Covid curbs weigh on demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.