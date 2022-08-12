Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
The company’s financial flexibility has improved and earnings resilience is expected to continue, says Global Credit Ratings
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Larry Masson, a financial adviser and franchise principal at Consult by Momentum.
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
The JSE retreated from its two-month high on Friday as investors considered the US Federal Reserve’s next steps for keeping inflation in check.
Riskier assets received a boost, with the JSE’s all share index rising 1.74% for the week after the US consumer and producer inflation numbers came in better than expected, fuelling hopes the Fed might slow its aggressive monetary tightening...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors await the Fed’s next move
Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
The JSE retreated from its two-month high on Friday as investors considered the US Federal Reserve’s next steps for keeping inflation in check.
Riskier assets received a boost, with the JSE’s all share index rising 1.74% for the week after the US consumer and producer inflation numbers came in better than expected, fuelling hopes the Fed might slow its aggressive monetary tightening...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.