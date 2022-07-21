Resumption of Russian gas supply takes wind out of markets’ sails

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The Muslim Judicial Council has shown its failure to tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people
On a visit to the Centurion DLTC, Motor News found that most people had been waiting for between three and four months for their licences
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The shortage, which began around the height of the pandemic in 2020, has affected a range of industries, including telecom
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
Three of the Italian prime minister’s coalition partners withdrew support on Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
It is the fastest, most powerful Type R in the history of the series
London — Stock markets eased on Thursday as a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe lifted the euro ahead of the European Central Bank’s anticipated first interest rate hike in over a decade to quell inflation.
The flow of Russian gas resumed to Germany after a 10-day outage to ease Europe’s supply concerns for now, helping to ease worries about fallout on the economy.
The euro edged up, distancing itself further from last week’s parity against the greenback, the recovery bolstered by expectations the ECB might deliver a big 50 basis-point rate hike.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that supplies could be reduced further or even stop, prompting the EU to tells its members to cut usage.
“European markets are going to be pulled and pushed by Putin’s mood,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.
Markets are looking to see how much the ECB will raise interest rates later at 12.15pm GMT on Thursday, with a 25 basis points hike already price in, Hewson said.
Traders also await details of an ECB tool to contain stress in bond markets, made all the more urgent by a crumbling government in Italy, one of the Eurozone’s most indebted countries.
Rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve next week and from the Bank of England in August are also well anticipated by now, Hewson said.
The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%. The MSCI All-Country stock index eased 0.14%.
Italian bonds sold off sharply following the collapse of Mario Draghi's government in the euro area's third biggest economy.
Nadege Dufosse, head of cross-asset strategy at Candriam, said political turmoil in Italy is putting more pressure on the ECB to have its so-called anti-fragmentation tool in place to cap bond yields and reassure markets.
“I think they will have to deliver on that point, I think it’s the main risk today. It must convince investors that it will be efficient,” Dufosse said.
After the latest series of rate hikes, investors will be trying to gauge whether the economy is headed for a soft or hard landing as higher borrowing costs are absorbed, she said.
“It’s the expectations for the fourth quarter or next year that can really determine the trend in the market. For now we do not have the answer and we just have to be very pragmatic,” Dufosse said.
Bucking the trend, the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised its inflation forecasts a little bit. The yen held steady at ¥138.37/$.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.25% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Earnings from Blackstone, Dow Chemical, Philip Morris International, Twitter and American Airlines were due on Thursday.
China clouds
Wall Street indexes rallied overnight but even better-than-expected results from Tesla after hours couldn’t carry the positive mood into the Asia session.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%.
A cloud over Chinese growth due to its strict Covid-19 controls and fresh concern over the ailing property market is also casting gloom over the prospects for global demand.
Growth-sensitive commodities such as copper and iron ore have been sliding and this week Chinese banks and property stocks have been hurt by borrowers boycotting mortgage payments on unfinished homes.
“Past due mortgages doubled over the week, and ... potential home buyers are waiting for a general drop in home prices for the housing market, including completed projects,” ING analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.
“This is negative even for cash-rich developers.”
China’s yuan was slightly firmer at 6.7664 to the dollar. Against other currencies the greenback steadied after dipping earlier in the week. The Australian dollar bought $0.68650.
The benchmark 10-year treasury yield held at 3.0415%, below the 2-year yield of 3.2359%, a market signal that often presages a recession.
Oil prices fell for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after US government data showed tepid gasoline consumption during the peak summer driving season.
Brent crude was down 2.25% at $104.50 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped 2.6% to $97.32 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Resumption of Russian gas supply takes wind out of markets’ sails
The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
London — Stock markets eased on Thursday as a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe lifted the euro ahead of the European Central Bank’s anticipated first interest rate hike in over a decade to quell inflation.
The flow of Russian gas resumed to Germany after a 10-day outage to ease Europe’s supply concerns for now, helping to ease worries about fallout on the economy.
The euro edged up, distancing itself further from last week’s parity against the greenback, the recovery bolstered by expectations the ECB might deliver a big 50 basis-point rate hike.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that supplies could be reduced further or even stop, prompting the EU to tells its members to cut usage.
“European markets are going to be pulled and pushed by Putin’s mood,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.
Markets are looking to see how much the ECB will raise interest rates later at 12.15pm GMT on Thursday, with a 25 basis points hike already price in, Hewson said.
Traders also await details of an ECB tool to contain stress in bond markets, made all the more urgent by a crumbling government in Italy, one of the Eurozone’s most indebted countries.
Rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve next week and from the Bank of England in August are also well anticipated by now, Hewson said.
The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%. The MSCI All-Country stock index eased 0.14%.
Italian bonds sold off sharply following the collapse of Mario Draghi's government in the euro area's third biggest economy.
Nadege Dufosse, head of cross-asset strategy at Candriam, said political turmoil in Italy is putting more pressure on the ECB to have its so-called anti-fragmentation tool in place to cap bond yields and reassure markets.
“I think they will have to deliver on that point, I think it’s the main risk today. It must convince investors that it will be efficient,” Dufosse said.
After the latest series of rate hikes, investors will be trying to gauge whether the economy is headed for a soft or hard landing as higher borrowing costs are absorbed, she said.
“It’s the expectations for the fourth quarter or next year that can really determine the trend in the market. For now we do not have the answer and we just have to be very pragmatic,” Dufosse said.
Bucking the trend, the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised its inflation forecasts a little bit. The yen held steady at ¥138.37/$.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.25% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Earnings from Blackstone, Dow Chemical, Philip Morris International, Twitter and American Airlines were due on Thursday.
China clouds
Wall Street indexes rallied overnight but even better-than-expected results from Tesla after hours couldn’t carry the positive mood into the Asia session.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%.
A cloud over Chinese growth due to its strict Covid-19 controls and fresh concern over the ailing property market is also casting gloom over the prospects for global demand.
Growth-sensitive commodities such as copper and iron ore have been sliding and this week Chinese banks and property stocks have been hurt by borrowers boycotting mortgage payments on unfinished homes.
“Past due mortgages doubled over the week, and ... potential home buyers are waiting for a general drop in home prices for the housing market, including completed projects,” ING analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.
“This is negative even for cash-rich developers.”
China’s yuan was slightly firmer at 6.7664 to the dollar. Against other currencies the greenback steadied after dipping earlier in the week. The Australian dollar bought $0.68650.
The benchmark 10-year treasury yield held at 3.0415%, below the 2-year yield of 3.2359%, a market signal that often presages a recession.
Oil prices fell for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after US government data showed tepid gasoline consumption during the peak summer driving season.
Brent crude was down 2.25% at $104.50 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped 2.6% to $97.32 a barrel.
Reuters
Oil falls as stockpiles, rate hikes fuel demand anxiety
JSE weaker as markets await policy announcement by Sarb and ECB
Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold loses ground ahead of expected rate hikes
Oil slips amid worry about demand
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank decision
Market data — July 20 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.