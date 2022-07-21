Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes

US government data shows tepid petrol demand during the peak summer driving season
Those honoured in this way must have served society, and not just one party
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct
Singapore — Asian stocks inched lower while the dollar held firm on Thursday as a looming interest rate hike in Europe and uncertainty over the westward supply of Russian gas kept traders on edge.
Wall Street indices rallied overnight but even better-than-expected results from Tesla after hours could not carry the positive mood into the Asian session.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.1%.
Market focus is on the resumption of gas flows along the biggest pipeline from Russia to Germany. A planned 10-day outage is set to end at 4am GMT. If flow is not resumed, or is lacklustre, it will stoke worries about winter supplies.
Two sources familiar with the plans of Russia's monopoly gas exporter, Gazprom, told Reuters flows were likely to restart at pre-maintenance levels of 40% of capacity — probably be enough to calm markets for now, but without resolving the matter.
The European Central Bank (ECB) also meets on Thursday to begin Europe’s rate-hike cycle. Markets are hedging bets on a hike of either 25 basis points or 50BPS, with the latter perhaps able to support a euro that has slipped below $1 this month.
“They need to be raising rates to deal with the way inflation is embedded,” said George Boubouras, head of research at K2 Asset Management in Melbourne.
“But the dilemma they’ve got is that the lack of energy security planning has regions of the EU in a very difficult position...one can only assume that you've got minimal upside and large downside risks to the European economy.”
The euro wavered overnight and bought $1.0191 early in the Asia session. Traders also await details of an ECB plan to steady bond spreads in Europe by buying extra debt from periphery countries to keep a lid on yields.
The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised its inflation forecasts a little bit. The yen held steady at ¥138.37 to the dollar.
China clouds
A cloud over Chinese growth due to its strict Covid-19 controls and fresh concern over the ailing property market is also casting gloom over the prospects for global demand.
US President Joe Biden expects to speak to his Chinese counterpart by the end of the month, but markets are sanguine as to whether much of a thaw in China-US ties is possible or whether it can arrest economic problems.
Growth-sensitive commodities such as copper and iron ore have been sliding and this week Chinese banks and property stocks have been hurt by borrowers boycotting mortgage payments on unfinished homes.
“Past due mortgages doubled over the week, and ... potential home buyers are waiting for a general drop in home prices for the housing market, including completed projects,” ING analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.
“This is negative even for cash-rich developers.”
China’s yuan was under pressure in morning trade at 6.7700 to the dollar. Against other currencies the greenback steadied after dipping earlier in the week. The Australian dollar bought $0.6890.
Sterling, at $1.1983, did not get much of a bounce from British inflation zooming to a 40-year high, even though it stoked bets on rate rises. Traders have a wary eye on the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Beyond the ECB, investors have scaled back bets on a 100BPS rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week, with a 75BPS hike now seen most likely. But the retreat has come in concert with a deepening of economic growth worries.
The benchmark 10-year treasury yield held at 3.0172% in Asia, below the two-year yield of 3.2293%, a market signal that often presages a recession.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes
Equities edge lower while the dollar holds firm amid looming interest rate hike in Europe and uncertainty over westward supply of Russian gas
Singapore — Asian stocks inched lower while the dollar held firm on Thursday as a looming interest rate hike in Europe and uncertainty over the westward supply of Russian gas kept traders on edge.
Wall Street indices rallied overnight but even better-than-expected results from Tesla after hours could not carry the positive mood into the Asian session.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.1%.
Market focus is on the resumption of gas flows along the biggest pipeline from Russia to Germany. A planned 10-day outage is set to end at 4am GMT. If flow is not resumed, or is lacklustre, it will stoke worries about winter supplies.
Two sources familiar with the plans of Russia's monopoly gas exporter, Gazprom, told Reuters flows were likely to restart at pre-maintenance levels of 40% of capacity — probably be enough to calm markets for now, but without resolving the matter.
The European Central Bank (ECB) also meets on Thursday to begin Europe’s rate-hike cycle. Markets are hedging bets on a hike of either 25 basis points or 50BPS, with the latter perhaps able to support a euro that has slipped below $1 this month.
“They need to be raising rates to deal with the way inflation is embedded,” said George Boubouras, head of research at K2 Asset Management in Melbourne.
“But the dilemma they’ve got is that the lack of energy security planning has regions of the EU in a very difficult position...one can only assume that you've got minimal upside and large downside risks to the European economy.”
The euro wavered overnight and bought $1.0191 early in the Asia session. Traders also await details of an ECB plan to steady bond spreads in Europe by buying extra debt from periphery countries to keep a lid on yields.
The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised its inflation forecasts a little bit. The yen held steady at ¥138.37 to the dollar.
China clouds
A cloud over Chinese growth due to its strict Covid-19 controls and fresh concern over the ailing property market is also casting gloom over the prospects for global demand.
US President Joe Biden expects to speak to his Chinese counterpart by the end of the month, but markets are sanguine as to whether much of a thaw in China-US ties is possible or whether it can arrest economic problems.
Growth-sensitive commodities such as copper and iron ore have been sliding and this week Chinese banks and property stocks have been hurt by borrowers boycotting mortgage payments on unfinished homes.
“Past due mortgages doubled over the week, and ... potential home buyers are waiting for a general drop in home prices for the housing market, including completed projects,” ING analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday.
“This is negative even for cash-rich developers.”
China’s yuan was under pressure in morning trade at 6.7700 to the dollar. Against other currencies the greenback steadied after dipping earlier in the week. The Australian dollar bought $0.6890.
Sterling, at $1.1983, did not get much of a bounce from British inflation zooming to a 40-year high, even though it stoked bets on rate rises. Traders have a wary eye on the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Beyond the ECB, investors have scaled back bets on a 100BPS rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week, with a 75BPS hike now seen most likely. But the retreat has come in concert with a deepening of economic growth worries.
The benchmark 10-year treasury yield held at 3.0172% in Asia, below the two-year yield of 3.2293%, a market signal that often presages a recession.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank decision
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as investors digest inflation lurch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil falls amid global Inflation anxiety
Global shares at three-week high
Bitcoin jumps back to $24,000. Is the worst over?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.