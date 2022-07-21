×

JSE weaker as markets await policy announcement by Sarb and ECB

Analysts expect a 75 bps interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank as it struggles to contain ‘ballooning’ inflation

21 July 2022 - 11:04 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed, with investor focus turning to policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Local consumer inflation jumped to 7.4% year on year in June, data showed on Wednesday, 0.2 percentage points (pps) more than expected, and the 14th consecutive month that it has been above the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range...

