×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil slips amid worry about demand

US government data shows tepid petrol demand during the peak summer driving season

21 July 2022 - 08:01 Florence Tan
The INA Industrija Nafte oil refinery on the shores of the Adriatic sea in Urinj, Croatia on July 18 2022. Picture: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg
The INA Industrija Nafte oil refinery on the shores of the Adriatic sea in Urinj, Croatia on July 18 2022. Picture: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Thursday for a second consecutive session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after US government data showed tepid petrol demand during the peak summer driving season.

Brent crude futures dropped 77c, or 0.7%, to $106.15 a barrel by 4.27am GMT after slipping 0.4% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 88c, or 0.9%, to $99.00 a barrel following a 1.9% drop on Wednesday.

Oil prices have been volatile as traders have had to square tighter global supply because of the loss of Russian barrels following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, with recessionary worries that could weaken energy demand.

US petrol inventories rose 3.5-million barrels last week, government data showed on Wednesday, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 71,000-barrel rise.

Product supplied of petrol — a proxy for demand — was about 8.5-million barrels a day, or about 7.6% lower than the same time a year ago, the data showed.

“We are in the peak of the peak driving season and demand for gasoline is lagging,” said Stephen Schork, principal at The Schork Report.

ING head of commodities research Warren Patterson said the US inventory data was relatively bearish as petrol stocks rose despite lower refinery runs over the week.

“It seems higher prices are having some impact on demand, with gasoline demand seasonally low over the week once again,” he said.

Concern over Libya’s supplies have also eased as the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday crude production had resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.

Still, one of Canada’s main oil export arteries, the Keystone pipeline, was operating at reduced rates for a third day on Wednesday, operator TC Energy said in a statement, as repairs continued on a third-party power facility in South Dakota.

“We expect Brent oil futures to fall to US$100 a barrel by the fourth quarter 2022, implying a modest fall from current levels,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Reuters

Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes

Equities edge lower while the dollar holds firm amid looming interest rate hike in Europe and uncertainty over westward supply of Russian gas
Markets
1 hour ago

Bitcoin jumps back to $24,000. Is the worst over?

Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
News
16 hours ago

Oil falls amid global Inflation anxiety

Oil prices have been caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears caused by sanctions on Russia and expectations that central bankers will raise ...
Markets
19 hours ago

Global shares at three-week high

Strong US corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe have allayed fears of a recession
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as investors ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls amid global Inflation anxiety
Markets
3.
Market data — July 20 2022
Markets
4.
WATCH: Cryptocurrencies stage a rebound
Markets
5.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank decision

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as investors digest inflation lurch

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.