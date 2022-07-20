Market data — July 20 2022

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Business Day TV talks to Vukile Property Fund's CEO Laurence Rapp
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
