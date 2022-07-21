Gold loses ground ahead of expected rate hikes

Analysts anticipate a 75 bps interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank as it struggles to contain inflation
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as the prospect of more interest rate hikes by central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal.
Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,691.84/oz by 3.13am GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.
US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,690.40/oz.
“Clearly inflation expectations are receding because the Fed and other central banks are embarking on aggressive tightening regime, which is undermining gold’s appeal,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday, with a bigger-than-flagged move seen as increasingly likely as policymakers fear losing control of runaway consumer price growth.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points (BPS) at its policy meeting next week.
British inflation in June surged to a 40-year peak, bolstering chances of a half-percentage-point Bank of England rate hike in August.
“Gold broke below $1,700/oz as investors continue to reduce exposure to the sector ahead of central bank meetings,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 1,005.87 tonnes on Wednesday, their lowest since January.
Capping gold’s losses, the dollar slipped 0.3% against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Market participants are also keeping a close watch on the resumption of gas flow along the biggest pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6% to $18.54 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $854.03, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,867.20.
Reuters
Gold loses ground ahead of expected rate hikes
The metal falls to its lowest in nearly a year, as the prospect of more rate increases by central banks to combat inflation weighed on its appeal
Asian shares slip as traders fret about rate hikes
Oil slips amid worry about demand
Gold hardly changed even as dollar slides
