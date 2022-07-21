Analysts anticipate a 75 bps interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank as it struggles to contain inflation
Those honoured in this way must have served society, and not just one party
On a visit to the Centurion DLTC, Motor News found that most people had been waiting for between three and four months for their licences
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Production fell 9% in the group's second quarter to end-June, hit by lower grades of copper, water availability, and planned maintenance
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The UK’s budget deficit totaled £22.9bn in June, up more than 20% compared with the same month in 2021
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct
Vodacom, SA’s largest mobile operator, says its new focus on financial services paid off, with almost double-digit revenue growth from this business line in its first quarter to June, despite it taking a significant hit from new mobile money levies in Tanzania.
Group revenue rose 5.2% in reported terms to R26.1bn to end-June, Vodacom said on Thursday, with financial services revenue up 9.3% year on year to R2.05bn, the latter still driven largely by its mobile money platform, M-Pesa...
Vodacom reports fintech boost, even as Tanzania weighs
Financial service revenue was up 9.3% in Vodacom’s first quarter to end-June, and would have grown by almost a fifth without Tanzanian levies
