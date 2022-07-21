×

Vodacom reports fintech boost, even as Tanzania weighs

Financial service revenue was up 9.3% in Vodacom’s first quarter to end-June, and would have grown by almost a fifth without Tanzanian levies

21 July 2022 - 09:07 Karl Gernetzky

Vodacom, SA’s largest mobile operator, says its new focus on financial services paid off, with almost double-digit revenue growth from this business line in its first quarter to June, despite it taking a significant hit from new mobile money levies in Tanzania.

Group revenue rose 5.2% in reported terms to R26.1bn to end-June, Vodacom said on Thursday, with financial services revenue up 9.3% year on year to R2.05bn, the latter still driven largely by its mobile money platform, M-Pesa...

