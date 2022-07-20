×

JSE lifts as strong US corporate earnings buoy outlook

News that gas flows from Russia will resume as scheduled on Thursday, though at reduced capacity, has also helped boost sentiment

20 July 2022 - 10:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers in a broad-based rally, as investors assessed strong corporate earnings from the US.

The JSE all share is on track for its third consecutive day of gains as more companies reported earnings that beat forecasts, showing businesses working through greater economic pressures, including rising inflation, even as recession fears persist. ..

