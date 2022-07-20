ArcelorMittal bucks the trend with 16% advance after steelmaker says it expects profit bump
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
A JSE regulatory news service announcement on Wednesday put the GEPF holding at zero
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Russian state-controlled company building first of four 1,200MW power units at El Dabaa
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
The JSE and rand were weaker on Wednesday, as investors digested higher-than-expected local inflation data.
Data from Stats SA showed consumer price index (CPI) accelerated at a rate of 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, well above the upper band of the Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting range of 3%-6%. This is the highest rate since May 2009, when inflation reached 8%. The number is also above economists’ expectations of 7.2%...
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as investors digest inflation lurch
