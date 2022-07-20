×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as investors digest inflation lurch

ArcelorMittal bucks the trend with 16% advance after steelmaker says it expects profit bump

20 July 2022 - 19:16 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE and rand were weaker on Wednesday, as investors digested higher-than-expected local inflation data.

Data from Stats SA showed consumer price index (CPI) accelerated at a rate of 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, well above the upper band of the Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting range of 3%-6%. This is the highest rate since May 2009, when inflation reached 8%. The number is also above economists’ expectations of 7.2%...

