JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as investors await fresh catalysts

05 July 2022 - 07:05 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment lifted a little by the prospect of the US easing of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Biden administration has mooted a reduction of tariffs in a bid to take a bite out of surging inflation, leading to speculation that there may an announcement as soon as this week.

Reuters, citing China’s commerce ministry, reported on Tuesday that Chinese vice-premier Liu He had a “constructive” virtual dialogue with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, with both sides agreeing to better co-ordinate macro policies.

Given that inflation remains the White House’s public enemy number one, the street is leaning towards a gradual rollback of some China tariffs as it would reduce end costs to US consumers, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

Locally, stage 4 load-shedding continues on Tuesday until 4pm, followed by stage 5 until 10pm.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.19%, while the Hang Seng gained 0.57% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.64%. Tencent was up 0.75%.

Gold rose 0.23% to $1,810.82/oz, while platinum was little changed at $884.50. Brent crude was 0.13% weaker at $113.61 a barrel. The rand was little changed at R16.34/$.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Tuesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — July 4 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
