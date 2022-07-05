JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as investors await fresh catalysts
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment lifted a little by the prospect of the US easing of tariffs on Chinese goods.
The Biden administration has mooted a reduction of tariffs in a bid to take a bite out of surging inflation, leading to speculation that there may an announcement as soon as this week.
Reuters, citing China’s commerce ministry, reported on Tuesday that Chinese vice-premier Liu He had a “constructive” virtual dialogue with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, with both sides agreeing to better co-ordinate macro policies.
Given that inflation remains the White House’s public enemy number one, the street is leaning towards a gradual rollback of some China tariffs as it would reduce end costs to US consumers, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.
Locally, stage 4 load-shedding continues on Tuesday until 4pm, followed by stage 5 until 10pm.
In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.19%, while the Hang Seng gained 0.57% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.64%. Tencent was up 0.75%.
Gold rose 0.23% to $1,810.82/oz, while platinum was little changed at $884.50. Brent crude was 0.13% weaker at $113.61 a barrel. The rand was little changed at R16.34/$.
The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.