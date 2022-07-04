×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil falls as traders fret about recession

Ecuador’s production has been hit by unrest recently, and a strike in Norway could cut supply this week

04 July 2022 - 11:44 Alex Lawler
REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH
REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

London — Oil edged lower on Monday as fears of a global recession that would hit demand overshadowed concerns of tight supply amid lower Opec output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

Figures on Friday showed eurozone inflation hit yet another record high in June, firming the case for rapid European Central Bank rate hikes starting in July.

US consumer sentiment hit a record low in June.

Brent crude fell 33c, or 0.3%, to $111.30 a barrel at 8.15am GMT, after falling over $1 in early trade. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 40c, or 0.4%, to $108.03.

“The risk is tilted to the downside as traders are concerned about slowing oil demand due to a strong possibility of an economic recession taking place in the US and in other parts of the world,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.

Brent came close earlier in 2022 to a record high of $147 a barrel reached in 2008 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns. Despite concern of a recession, tight supply is limiting losses.

Oil cartel Opec missed a target to boost output in June, a Reuters survey found. Ecuador’s production has been hit by unrest recently, and a strike in Norway could cut supply this week.

“This backdrop of mounting supply outages is colliding with a possible spare production capacity shortage among Middle Eastern oil producers,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“And without new oil production hitting markets soon, prices will be forced higher.” 

Reuters

Global stocks firmer as oil price rebounds

US stock markets are shut on Monday for Independence Day
Markets
58 minutes ago

Gold inches up as lower yields offset dollar strength

Retracing US returns allow the potential for the bullion to rise over the near term, analyst says
Markets
4 hours ago

Markets dither as futures extend gains and dollar holds firm

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.6%
Markets
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed, flat Asian markets amid ...
Markets
2.
Global markets in the red as recession fears mount
Markets
3.
Gold inches up as lower yields offset dollar ...
Markets
4.
Markets dither as futures extend gains and ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors ...
Markets

Related Articles

Soaring fuel costs beginning to weigh on global demand, says Vitol

News

JSE faces mixed, flat Asian markets amid recession fears

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors mull myriad global concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.