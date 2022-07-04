×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — July 4 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates

04 July 2022 - 21:49
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed, flat Asian markets amid ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls as traders fret about recession
Markets
3.
Global markets in the red as recession fears mount
Markets
4.
Gold inches up as lower yields offset dollar ...
Markets
5.
PODCAST | A turning tide in the markets: What ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.