Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for first time in four sessions, rand remains under pressure Trade was thin with US markets closed for the Independence Day holiday

The JSE recorded its first positive close in four sessions on Monday, rising 2%, while the rand made limited gains on the back of a softer dollar, breaking a five-day losing streak.

Despite the day’s gains, the rand was still trading around R16.30 to the dollar, the weakest level since October 2020, as global growth fears continue to plague markets. ..