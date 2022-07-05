Economy Recession risk mounts if harsh power cuts persist Economist warns second-quarter GDP could contract amid worst power cuts in more than two years B L Premium

SA’s economy risks falling into recession in 2022 as the worst power cuts in more than two years combine with weakening consumer confidence and demand and April’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to undermine its already fragile prospects, economists say.

Their comments on Monday came as SA entered a third week of rolling power cuts, which have frustrated society and businesses, which have at times been left without electricity for as long as six hours...