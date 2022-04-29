MARKET WRAP: Naspers and miners lift JSE
The JSE all share index fell 4.05% during a volatile month as investors dealt with a slew of headwinds
29 April 2022 - 19:20
The JSE closed firmer while global markets were mixed on Friday as investors digested US corporate earnings.
The JSE all share index, however, was down 4.05% for the month as investors faced a slew of headwinds, including monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, rising rates, persistent inflation, a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and the war in Ukraine...
