Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors eye Ukraine and China The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies after Chinese authorities locked down the city of Shanghai due to surging in Covid-19 cases

The rand pulled back from five-month best levels on Monday, while the JSE was slightly weaker as investors continued to monitorthe war in Ukraine and Covid-19 developments in China.

The rand weakened with other emerging-market currencies after Chinese authorities locked down the city of Shanghai due to surging Covid-19 cases, “dampening risk appetite which saw the dollar firm,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers...