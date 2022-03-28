MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors eye Ukraine and China
The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies after Chinese authorities locked down the city of Shanghai due to surging in Covid-19 cases
28 March 2022 - 19:01
The rand pulled back from five-month best levels on Monday, while the JSE was slightly weaker as investors continued to monitorthe war in Ukraine and Covid-19 developments in China.
The rand weakened with other emerging-market currencies after Chinese authorities locked down the city of Shanghai due to surging Covid-19 cases, “dampening risk appetite which saw the dollar firm,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers...
