JSE could take breather given patchy global backdrop

08 February 2022 - 07:54 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
The JSE, which has held up relatively well amid global market volatility, could take a breather on Tuesday after the all-share index gained in five out of the six trading sessions.

Asian stock market benchmarks were narrowly mixed in early trade, after an unsurprising session on Wall Street, where the Down Jones industrial average ended flat, but S&P 500 and tech-laden Nasdaq eked out small gains.

Share markets were generally calmer, after a volatile start to the year that dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq into a correction territory.

The rand was on a slippery slope on Tuesday morning, reflecting the tick-up in US treasury yields, which boosted the dollar ahead of US consumer inflation data on Thursday.

The rand dipped 0.39% to R15.54/$, backing away from its best level of R15.21/$ last week, signalling market uncertainty about the extent to which the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in 2022 to fight off runaway inflation.

International oil prices took a breather, with Brent crude slipping 0.62% to $92.36 a barrel. However, it was still up nearly 19% since the start of 2022.

Platinum group metals prices were also lower on the day, but iron ore prices were more than 2% higher.

The JSE all share is up nearly 3% so far in 2022 despite the volatile global markets.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Eurozone bond yields jump on ECB policy expectations

Five-year credit default swaps for southern European countries rise
10 hours ago

Eurozone inflation surges to a record 5.1%

January's inflation print overshoots expectations by the most in at least two decades
News
5 days ago

Asian markets fight for a footing

Amazon’s results lift US futures but oil’s rise above $90 keep traders on edge
4 days ago
