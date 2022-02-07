Markets JSE firms as investors brace for tighter monetary policies There is speculation that even the European Central Bank may get into action later in 2022 B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed and investors digested a more hawkish tone by central bankers.

The end of easy money is upon us, with the US Federal Reserve preparing to raise interest rates in March, as Friday’s jobs report fuelled speculation that the Fed may need to move aggressively. The Bank of England just delivered back-to-back hikes, while the Bank of Canada is set for lift-off in March...