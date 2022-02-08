National MANUFACTURING Green projects and localisation on Sona growth agenda President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce plans to revitalise the manufacturing sector in Thursday’s state of the nation address B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce plans to revitalise the local manufacturing sector by pumping funds into pharmaceutical and green energy projects as part of a drive to boost the economy.

Ramaphosa will probably also use his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to make fresh announcements on localisation, an often controversial policy that seeks to encourage manufacturers to use locally made products, according to sources who are familiar with the contents of the speech...