MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European and US markets firmer

Sentiment is being buoyed by positive corporate earnings reports and Friday’s better-than-expected US January employment data

07 February 2022 - 18:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE extended Friday’s gains, tracking firmer European and US markets which were benefiting from  positive   corporate earnings reports and Friday’s better-than-expected US January employment report, which showed the Omicron Covid-19 variant failed to derail a labour market recovery in the world’s largest economy. 

Positive earnings helped lift sentiment at the start of a new week after three-quarters of S&P 500 listed companies met or beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. ..

