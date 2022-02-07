Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European and US markets firmer Sentiment is being buoyed by positive corporate earnings reports and Friday’s better-than-expected US January employment data B L Premium

The JSE extended Friday’s gains, tracking firmer European and US markets which were benefiting from positive corporate earnings reports and Friday’s better-than-expected US January employment report, which showed the Omicron Covid-19 variant failed to derail a labour market recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Positive earnings helped lift sentiment at the start of a new week after three-quarters of S&P 500 listed companies met or beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. ..