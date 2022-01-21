Markets

Gold heads for weekly gain on safe-haven demand

Spot gold rises 0.1% as lower US bond yields boost metal’s appeal

21 January 2022 - Bharat Gautam
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for a second weekly gain, as safe-haven demand and lower US bond yields lifted the metal’s appeal, while investors look forward to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues to its tightening timeline.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,840.59/oz, at 4.14am GMT, inching towards Thursday’s two-month high of $1,847.72/oz. US gold futures dipped 0.1% at $1,840.80/oz.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold managed to hold its ground even as the US Fed became more hawkish, and that is probably because real rates are negative, DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled on January 25-26 for any updates on the Fed’s plans for rate hikes amid broadening inflationary risks.

Though gold is usually perceived as an inflationary hedge, it is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which reduce the appeal of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Gold has gained about 1.3% so far this week and is poised for a second weekly rise this month.

A little bit of rumbling to the upside in gold could be an initial knee-jerk appreciation that risk is actually tilted towards a dovish surprise, even if the Fed does not do anything different, just because of where the market’s state of mind is, Spivak said.

Spot silver was flat at $24.42/oz, but is set for its best week in a year, having risen 6.4% so far. Palladium fell 0.8% to $2,042.34/oz, but was poised for a weekly gain of about 8.6%. Spot platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,031.45/oz.

