Gold hits highest weekly price in 2022 as dollar, yields fall

Spot gold is flat as traders await more data on Federal Reserve’s tapering policy

14 January 2022 - 07:22 Asha Sistla
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold was flat on Friday but the metal was set for its best weekly gain since November, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and Treasury yields, as traders awaited more economic data for clarity about the Federal Reserve’s tapering policy.

Spot gold was flat at $1,824.25/oz by 2.48am GMT, after snapping a four-session rally on Thursday. US gold futures edged up 0.2% to $1,824.30/oz.

The metal has climbed about 1.6% this week, recouping most of the losses of the first week of 2022.

“Gold had been buoyant this week on expectations the Fed will not have to hike interest rates too aggressively,” Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

“However, the yellow metal’s failure to break above $1,830 and hawkish comments from two Fed bankers caused the contract to retreat to close lower on Thursday.”

The dollar was headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday, making the greenback-priced gold cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies. US 10-year Treasury yields eased off two-year highs hit earlier this week.

Fed governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior US central banker to signal that the Fed is likely to start raising interest rates in March.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors await US economic data including retail sales and industrial production due later in the day, after December inflation print came in line with expectations.

Sandu said gold was moving back and forth in consolidation and a break above the $1,830/oz resistance would take prices to the next resistance at $1,860/oz.

Spot silver was flat at $23.08/oz, platinum was up 0.2% at $971.61/oz, and palladium fell 0.9% to $1,869.91/oz.

Reuters

Gold inches down amid worries US inflation could prompt rate hikes

Market is still on the back foot because of the high yields at the end of last week’s close, analyst says
3 days ago

Global stocks slightly lower as US Treasury yields hit two-year high

Investors are worried about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in Covid-19 infections
3 days ago

Gold treads water as market awaits news on US jobs

The metal will receive some support if fewer than 250,000 jobs are created, says analyst
6 days ago
