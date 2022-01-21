Mr Price gets boost from new acquisitions, but reports market share slip
Retail sales and other income rose almost a fifth in the group’s third-quarter, when Mr Price put more emphasis on selling full-priced items
21 January 2022 - 08:21
Retailer Mr Price says new acquisitions helped it grow revenue by almost a fifth over the festive period, but it has seen market share slip a little after it opted to protect its margins.
Retail sales and other income rose 19.2% to R9.3bn in the three months to January 1, Mr Price said in an update on Friday, or 7.2% when excluding its recently acquired Power Fashion and Yuppiechef businesses...
