Rise in SA’s mining output beats market forecasts
Stats SA says PGMs and iron ore were the main contributors to the output
18 January 2022 - 12:31
SA’s mining output rose 5.2% year on year in November, beating market forecasts.
Platinum group metals (PGMs) and iron ore were the main contributors to the output, Stats SA said on Tuesday in a statement...
