Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on better-than-expected Chinese data Market ends a four-day losing streak, taking its cue from firmer technology stocks in Asia B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, breaking a four-day losing streak and bucking the weaker trend in Europe, boosted by gains in market heavyweight Naspers which benefited from firmer technology stocks in Asia.

In addition, data out of China showed the trade balance of the world’s second-biggest economy came in stronger than expected in dollar terms in August, with a surplus of $58.3bn versus expectations of $51bn...