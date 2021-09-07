MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on better-than-expected Chinese data
Market ends a four-day losing streak, taking its cue from firmer technology stocks in Asia
07 September 2021 - 19:30
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, breaking a four-day losing streak and bucking the weaker trend in Europe, boosted by gains in market heavyweight Naspers which benefited from firmer technology stocks in Asia.
In addition, data out of China showed the trade balance of the world’s second-biggest economy came in stronger than expected in dollar terms in August, with a surplus of $58.3bn versus expectations of $51bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now