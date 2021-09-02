MARKET WRAP: Discovery and miners drag JSE lower
Investors are awaiting key US nonfarm payroll report to be released on Friday to gauge the economic outlook
02 September 2021 - 19:57
Discovery and mining companies dragged the JSE lower in mild activity on Thursday, as investors remained cautious ahead of US jobs data on Friday.
Financial services giant Discovery was the day’s biggest loser, falling the most since March 2020, down 7.8% to R121.20 after the group waived its dividend due to uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and also flagged a possible capital raise to help fund its Chinese business. ..
