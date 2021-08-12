Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners end three-day winning run as China crackdown weighs China plans to get tough on other sectors of the economy after launching its first volley, against tech stocks, in late July BL PREMIUM

After gaining for three straight days miners led the JSE lower, while global markets were mixed, as focus remained on US inflation data coupled with concern over the spread of China’s regulatory crackdown to sectors other than technology.

The all share pulled back a little on Thursday after reaching a record high on Wednesday as markets cheered US inflation data and progress on their infrastructure bill...