Markets

JSE could struggle to sustain record high levels amid patchy global trading

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are subdued, while Wall Street will be coming off record highs

12 August 2021 - 08:09 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could struggle to find traction on Thursday, given the patchy trading picture in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded at the break-even point.

The Dow futures equally suggested a lacklustre session on Wall Street, after the main stock indices there hit a series of record highs in recent days.

Global equity markets have held up reasonably well despite concerns of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has occasionally hurt sentiment. 

The JSE is at record highs, helped in recent days by the recovery in the share price of market heavyweight Naspers, which in turn got a reprieve from Tencent. Over the past two weeks, the Chinese internet giant has been caught up in Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, which hurt its shares before they stabilised.

The JSE-listed Naspers holds a 29% stake in Tencent via its global internet arm, Prosus.

Elsewhere, the rand was down 0.16% to R14.6497/$, after weakening sharply on Friday in the wake of the better-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls report, which raised speculation that the US Federal Reserve could pare back its monetary stimulus.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said earlier in the week the rand would remain sensitive to incoming US data.

The gold price, which is highly sensitive to changes in US monetary policy, was relatively flat at $1,752.60/oz. It fell fairly sharply after the US nonfarm payrolls report, hurting JSE-listed gold shares in the process. 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Gold settles as US taper fears subside

US data shows consumer price inflation cooled in July
Markets
47 minutes ago

Delta fears push Asian shares lower as Wall Street closes firmer

The weaker performance by Asian benchmarks contrasts with the situation elsewhere in the world
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — August 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record on steady US ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices recover from three-week low
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors eye US ...
Markets
4.
Market data — August 9 2021
Markets
5.
Delta fears push Asian shares lower as Wall ...
Markets

Related Articles

The JSE’s plan to make listing sexy again

Money & Investing

MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record on steady US inflation numbers

Markets

Gold settles as US taper fears subside

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.