The JSE’s plan to make listing sexy again
The JSE is shrinking — and red tape is a big issue. But if the exchange can get its growth groove on, this is one to watch
12 August 2021 - 05:00
The JSE Ltd — the financial services company that, among other specialist offerings, operates the local bourse — might just be worth stocking up on at this point in the local investment and economic cycle.
Last week it issued interim results to end-June, where the 26% decline in bottom line might be viewed as a realistic pronouncement on dour (and jittery) local investment sentiment. But as JSE CEO Leila Fourie remarked at the investment presentation, "South Africans are congenitally negative"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now