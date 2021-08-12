Money & Investing The JSE’s plan to make listing sexy again The JSE is shrinking — and red tape is a big issue. But if the exchange can get its growth groove on, this is one to watch BL PREMIUM

The JSE Ltd — the financial services company that, among other specialist offerings, operates the local bourse — might just be worth stocking up on at this point in the local investment and economic cycle.

Last week it issued interim results to end-June, where the 26% decline in bottom line might be viewed as a realistic pronouncement on dour (and jittery) local investment sentiment. But as JSE CEO Leila Fourie remarked at the investment presentation, "South Africans are congenitally negative"...