Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record on steady US inflation numbers Investors cheer US inflation data and infrastructure bill, but Fed tapering talk and Covid resurgence still loom large

The JSE tracked firmer global markets to a record close on Wednesday as investors welcomed progress in the US infrastructure bill and moderating July inflation there.

The all share closed fractionally higher at 69,617 points, with gains in miners offsetting losses in industrials...