Market data — August 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Eskom is still without a chair, our police commissioner is unfit for office and Ebrahim Patel is messing with steel
President says former chair should have used all means within Prasa to act against individuals suspected of rampant graft
Jolidee Matonga could use the position as Johannesburg's executive mayor as a springboard in the coming municipal election campaign
The disadvantaged youth-focused organisation says revived Ellies offers employment opportunities in the formal sector for students
Transitioning to a net-zero power system would require about 150 GW of wind and solar capacity
Provincial delegation sets out to reassure investors economy is back on track
Jailed opposition leader faces another three years in jail in the run-up to parliamentary elections in September
Inaugural 15-team provincial knockout competition launched
With a 460km range, the battery-powered SUV heads for SA early in 2022
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.