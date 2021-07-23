Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AngloGold Ashanti

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 July 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ limbi007
Picture: 123RF/ limbi007

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose AngloGold Ashanti as his stock pick of the day.

“I’ve done it a few times, it’s a bit boring, but I’m going with AngloGold Ashanti for a number of reasons. I’m a bit concerned about inflation, also a bit worried about a little bit of risk coming on the markets and gold has tended to be that ultimate hedge against inflation.”

