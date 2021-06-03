Coronation: picking post-2020 winners
Last year’s rally was a payday for clients and investors in Coronation. But it will be much more constrained from here on out
03 June 2021 - 05:00
Coronation has shown it was much easier to make money on the JSE last year than anyone expected.
Latest earnings per share, for example, grew 36% to 244c for the six months ended March, and all of it was paid out to shareholders as a dividend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now