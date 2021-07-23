Economy

WATCH: How SA can bounce back

Former Goldman Sachs partner Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about a three-pronged approach that will help SA’s economy recover

23 July 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
People queue for their social grants near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
People queue for their social grants near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

SA’s economy is under pressure and former Goldman Sachs partner Colin Coleman believes a three-pronged approach can help the country to bounce back.

The plan calls for, among other things, an economic stimulus package targeting the unemployed and small businesses.  Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Coleman for more detail.

