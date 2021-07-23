News Leader
WATCH: How SA can bounce back
Former Goldman Sachs partner Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about a three-pronged approach that will help SA’s economy recover
23 July 2021 - 07:59
SA’s economy is under pressure and former Goldman Sachs partner Colin Coleman believes a three-pronged approach can help the country to bounce back.
The plan calls for, among other things, an economic stimulus package targeting the unemployed and small businesses. Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Coleman for more detail.
