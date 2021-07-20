Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst BL PREMIUM

Miners led a firmer JSE on Tuesday amid mixed global markets after investors dumped risky assets on Monday.

The all share broke a three-day losing streak on Tuesday after falling the most in a week in the previous session amid fears that the rapidly spreading Delta Covid-19 variant could lead to further lockdowns and upend the global recovery...