MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump
Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst
20 July 2021 - 18:28
Miners led a firmer JSE on Tuesday amid mixed global markets after investors dumped risky assets on Monday.
The all share broke a three-day losing streak on Tuesday after falling the most in a week in the previous session amid fears that the rapidly spreading Delta Covid-19 variant could lead to further lockdowns and upend the global recovery...
