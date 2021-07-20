Markets

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump

Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst

20 July 2021 - 18:28 Lindiwe Tsobo

Miners led a firmer JSE on Tuesday amid mixed global markets after investors dumped risky assets on Monday.

The all share broke a three-day losing streak on Tuesday after falling the most in a week in the previous session amid fears that the rapidly spreading Delta Covid-19 variant could lead to further lockdowns and upend the global recovery...

