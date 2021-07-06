Companies / Mining Undervalued assets in AngloGold, says new CEO Alberto Calderon The senior industry veteran and former senior BHP executive steps in as the head of the world’s third-largest gold miner, promising to unlock value BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti has appointed mining industry veteran Alberto Calderon as the new CEO of the world’s third-largest gold company, and he has promised to unlock the latent, unrealised value in its assets to bring it in line with its peers.

The Johannesburg-based company searched for 11 months to replace Canadian Kelvin Dushnisky, who resigned two years into the job, during which time he outlined sweeping changes to the company, including its exit from SA operations...