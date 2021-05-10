Markets

Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite returns

The local currency broke below the R14/$ mark for first time in 16 months, stretching last week’s rally, which was supported by bond inflows

10 May 2021 - 11:55 Andries Mahlangu

The rand broke below the R14/$ mark for first time in 16 months on Monday, stretching last week’s rally, which was supported by bond inflows.

Foreigners have bought a net R8.2bn worth of SA bonds over the past week, the most since mid-December, boosting the value of the rand...

