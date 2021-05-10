Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite returns
The local currency broke below the R14/$ mark for first time in 16 months, stretching last week’s rally, which was supported by bond inflows
10 May 2021 - 11:55
The rand broke below the R14/$ mark for first time in 16 months on Monday, stretching last week’s rally, which was supported by bond inflows.
Foreigners have bought a net R8.2bn worth of SA bonds over the past week, the most since mid-December, boosting the value of the rand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now