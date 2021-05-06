Can the resurgent rand stay strong?
A weaker dollar and raging commodity prices have driven the rand back to pre-pandemic levels. As long as these trends persist, and the global recovery remains intact, it should hang onto its gains
06 May 2021 - 05:00
After a dismal January in which the rand was one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies, the unit has gone on a tear, prompting many economists to revise up their 2021 forecasts.
Still, expect typical rand volatility as sentiment veers between fear of the pandemic’s resurgence and hope of a strengthening global recovery...
