Features Can the resurgent rand stay strong? A weaker dollar and raging commodity prices have driven the rand back to pre-pandemic levels. As long as these trends persist, and the global recovery remains intact, it should hang onto its gains BL PREMIUM

After a dismal January in which the rand was one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies, the unit has gone on a tear, prompting many economists to revise up their 2021 forecasts.

Still, expect typical rand volatility as sentiment veers between fear of the pandemic’s resurgence and hope of a strengthening global recovery...