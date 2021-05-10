Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target
High commodity prices and pressure on the dollar have put the local currency close to 2020 mark
10 May 2021 - 07:18
The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, with the rand near the psychologically important R14/$ mark amid pressure on the dollar and generally positive global sentiment.
US nonfarm payrolls numbers for April came in well short of expectations on Friday, with employers only adding about a quarter of the 1-million jobs expected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now