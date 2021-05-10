Markets Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target High commodity prices and pressure on the dollar have put the local currency close to 2020 mark BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, with the rand near the psychologically important R14/$ mark amid pressure on the dollar and generally positive global sentiment.

US nonfarm payrolls numbers for April came in well short of expectations on Friday, with employers only adding about a quarter of the 1-million jobs expected...