Markets

JSE to contend with subdued Asian markets on Monday

Closed bourses and rising Covid-19 numbers in some countries weigh on trade

03 May 2021 - 07:27 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BACHO12345
Picture: 123RF/BACHO12345

The JSE starts off the new week to cautious trade, with some major Asian markets closed for public holidays, while surging Covid-19 numbers in countries including India is further diminishing sentiment.

India has reported more than 400,000 daily Covid-19 infections for the first time, with the outbreak in that country and in other parts of Asian contrasting with an escalating vaccine rollout in other parts of the world, including Europe.

Global markets were generally lower on Friday. It may have partly attributed to month-end rebalancing, though it had a positive April.

Comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president Robert Kaplan that the Fed should start talking about tapering bond purchases soon, may have wrong-footed markets a little, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

“If anything, the price action suggests that investors are nervous at these heady levels and hypersensitive to any tapering headlines, no matter how who makes them,” said Halley.

Month-end rebalancing flows probably explained most of the price-moves on Friday, he said.

Markets in mainland China and Japan are closed for Golden Week, which continues until Thursday, while the UK is also enjoying a public holiday.

In morning trade the Australian all ordinaries index fell 0.12%, while South Korea’s Kospi was 0.2% lower.

Gold was up 0.30% at $1,774.39/oz while platinum gained 0.33% to $1,205.49. Brent crude was 2.96% lower at $66.48 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.48/$.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Monday, while in economic news, Absa’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for April is due later.

The survey is expected to show continued growth in the manufacturing sector after the easing of lockdown conditions in March, and due to a generally supportive global economic backdrop.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on lower China production and Covid-19 in India

The JSE all share lost 0.68% and the top 40 0.67%
Markets
2 days ago

World stocks near record high on strong US corporate earnings

For both the MSCI world index and the S&P 500, analysts expect earnings in the next 12 months to recover to above pre-pandemic levels
Markets
2 days ago

JSE follows Asian markets lower

India is battling Covid-19 crisis and Chinese factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with subdued Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on lower China production ...
Markets
3.
Rising virus cases and pullback in US yields lift ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — RMH​ and Transaction Capital
Markets
5.
Market data — May 2 2021
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Why metal prices are rising

Markets

Oil drops from six-week high

Markets

Gold dips after strong US data

Markets

Asian shares lose ground as S&P 500 hits record high

Markets

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Friday after Chinese data miss

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.